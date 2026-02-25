Decred Price Hits $28.38 on Major Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. Decred has a total market cap of $490.78 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $28.38 or 0.00042836 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00027719 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00027668 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011774 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,822.22 or 0.42870486 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 17,293,462 coins and its circulating supply is 17,293,326 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.