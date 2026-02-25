Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp set a $75.00 price objective on Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.29. 1,303,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,436. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.86. Xometry has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $73.87.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.80%.The business had revenue of $192.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Subir Dutt sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $257,545.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,315.45. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Sanjeev Singh Sahni sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $1,714,659.30. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 63,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,121.10. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 63,861 shares of company stock worth $4,213,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 revenue and beat on key metrics — Xometry reported Q4 revenue of ~$192M (?+30% y/y) and an EPS beat versus some consensus estimates, driven by accelerated marketplace and enterprise growth. Read More.

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

