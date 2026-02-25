Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.27.

Shares of SHLS stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. 4,640,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,063. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 7.66%.The company had revenue of $148.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $32,651.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 412,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,222.87. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.

