Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.34% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.27.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 7.66%.The company had revenue of $148.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group
In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $32,651.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 412,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,222.87. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.
Key Shoals Technologies Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Shoals Technologies Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 results, large backlog and formal guidance — Shoals reported record Q4 revenue ($148.3M), a record backlog/awarded orders (~$747.6M) and gave 2026 guidance of $560M–$600M revenue with $110M–$130M adjusted EBITDA, which supports future growth expectations. CORRECTED PRESS RELEASE: Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade from BNP Paribas Exane — BNP Paribas upgraded Shoals from underperform to neutral and set a $9 price target, a signal that at least one shop sees valuation upside. BNP Paribas Exane Upgrades Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) to Neutral
- Neutral Sentiment: Some sell?side support remains despite lower targets — Needham and Guggenheim trimmed price targets (Needham $14?$12; Guggenheim $12?$11) but kept buy/buy-like ratings, leaving sizable upside per those shops. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: New commercial wins/partnerships — Shoals announced deployments with ON.energy for critical?power systems for an AI data?center operator, showing product diversification beyond utility solar. Shoals Technologies Group and ON.energy to Deploy Critical-Power Systems for Leading AI Data-Center Operator
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed estimates — Shoals reported $0.10 EPS vs. a $0.14 consensus, which trimmed near?term sentiment despite top?line growth. Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure, tariffs and litigation hit profitability — Analysts highlighted a ~600bp gross?margin decline (tariffs, higher material costs) plus elevated litigation/professional fees; Seeking Alpha and other outlets flagged that EBITDA/guidance concerns sparked a sharp share pullback after the release. Shoals Technologies declines as Q1 outlook signals sharp slowdown
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst price?target trims — RBC, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo reduced targets (RBC $10?$9, Morgan Stanley $9.5?$8.5, Wells $10?$9) and/or lowered stance, which can amplify selling pressure even if some firms remain constructive. Benzinga
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.
Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shoals Technologies Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.