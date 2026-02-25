Needham & Company LLC Lowers Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Price Target to $75.00

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.58.

TEM traded down $3.97 on Wednesday, reaching $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,795,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,566. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $367.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tempus AI will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 9,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $566,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 694,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,001,603.70. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 9,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $562,445.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,464.88. This represents a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 596,035 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,125. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 26.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 84,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tempus AI by 1,459.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94,783 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,441,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 218.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Very strong revenue growth — Q4 revenue jumped ~83% YoY, beating consensus and showing broad strength across Diagnostics, MRD and Data businesses; RCV and retention metrics also look healthy. MarketBeat Q4 recap

Very strong revenue growth — Q4 revenue jumped ~83% YoY, beating consensus and showing broad strength across Diagnostics, MRD and Data businesses; RCV and retention metrics also look healthy. Positive Sentiment: FY?2026 revenue guide is sizable — management outlined roughly $1.59B in 2026 revenue (?25% growth guidance), which implies continued top?line momentum and gives a clear growth runway to model. Seeking Alpha: 2026 revenue target

FY?2026 revenue guide is sizable — management outlined roughly $1.59B in 2026 revenue (?25% growth guidance), which implies continued top?line momentum and gives a clear growth runway to model. Positive Sentiment: Margins improving — management reported narrower losses, higher gross profit and an adjusted EBITDA inflection to positive on a YoY basis, supporting the path to eventual sustained profitability. MarketBeat analysis

Margins improving — management reported narrower losses, higher gross profit and an adjusted EBITDA inflection to positive on a YoY basis, supporting the path to eventual sustained profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Product/partnership expansion continues — launches like the HRD?RNA algorithm and a lung?screening partnership expand addressable market and could support longer?term revenue, but near?term financial impact is incremental. Yahoo Finance: product & partnership update

Product/partnership expansion continues — launches like the HRD?RNA algorithm and a lung?screening partnership expand addressable market and could support longer?term revenue, but near?term financial impact is incremental. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts largely remain constructive — several firms kept Buy/Overweight ratings (Morgan Stanley kept a $85 PT; Canaccord and others reiterated positives), showing institutional support despite the pullback. TipRanks: analyst notes

Analysts largely remain constructive — several firms kept Buy/Overweight ratings (Morgan Stanley kept a $85 PT; Canaccord and others reiterated positives), showing institutional support despite the pullback. Negative Sentiment: Profitability details disappointed some investors — headlines and market reaction focused on a wider?than?expected loss / operating shortfall in Q4 and ambiguity on the timing of full?year profitability inflection, which undercut sentiment. Zacks: earnings miss / reaction

Profitability details disappointed some investors — headlines and market reaction focused on a wider?than?expected loss / operating shortfall in Q4 and ambiguity on the timing of full?year profitability inflection, which undercut sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Price?target cut and valuation concerns — BTIG trimmed its target from $105 to $90 (still constructive), highlighting mixed near?term expectations; high leverage and elevated short interest add downside risk in volatile trading. Benzinga: BTIG target cut

Price?target cut and valuation concerns — BTIG trimmed its target from $105 to $90 (still constructive), highlighting mixed near?term expectations; high leverage and elevated short interest add downside risk in volatile trading. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: despite beat?and?raise elements, investors sold on the mixed profit signal and cautious tone — that combination explains today’s pullback. 247WallSt: mixed reaction

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

