Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/9/2026 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $474.00 to $425.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $518.00 to $573.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $520.00 to $460.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $520.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – CyberArk Software had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/7/2026 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

