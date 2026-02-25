iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.12 and last traded at $42.9150, with a volume of 89905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $997,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

