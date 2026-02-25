Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $210.65 and last traded at $210.0460, with a volume of 5087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFMO. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

