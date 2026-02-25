ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.83 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 2698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $642.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

