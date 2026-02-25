iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.40 and last traded at $90.28, with a volume of 125594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.89.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDEV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,025,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,966,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 700,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $719,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

