Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.74% and a negative net margin of 1,637.81%.The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 671.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Recursion Pharmaceuticals' conference call:

Recursion reported a positive clinical proof-of-concept for REC-4881 in FAP (median ~43% polyp burden reduction; ~75% responders) and plans initial FDA engagement in H1 2026 , with 18+ cohort enrollment and dose-optimization underway.

in FAP (median ~43% polyp burden reduction; ~75% responders) and plans initial , with 18+ cohort enrollment and dose-optimization underway. The company achieved a fifth milestone with Sanofi and has exceeded $500M in cumulative partner inflows (including ~$100M upfront and $34M in Sanofi milestones to date), which management cites as validation of platform repeatability.

and has exceeded in cumulative partner inflows (including ~$100M upfront and $34M in Sanofi milestones to date), which management cites as validation of platform repeatability. Management says its AI-enabled chemistry and integrated platform cuts discovery effort—synthesizing ~ 90% fewer compounds (?330 vs ~2,500) and shortening average time to candidate to ~ 17 months vs industry ~42 months.

(?330 vs ~2,500) and shortening average time to candidate to ~ vs industry ~42 months. Financial discipline reduced pro forma operating expenses ~ 35% YoY , the company finished 2025 with $754M in cash, guided 2026 cash operating expenses $390M , and extended runway to early 2028 .

, the company finished 2025 with in cash, guided 2026 cash operating expenses , and extended runway to . Material execution risk remains—many programs are preclinical or early-stage (notably PI3K and ENPP1) with several upcoming go/no-go and IND decisions (H2 2026); ultimate value depends on clinical validation and regulatory outcomes.

RXRX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. 31,893,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,584,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion’s offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

