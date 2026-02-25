International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 26.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. International Personal Finance had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.98%.
Here are the key takeaways from International Personal Finance’s conference call:
- Delivered a solid set of results with pre-exceptional PBT of £88.6m (+4%), group lending up ~12%, receivables up ~14% to ~£1.1bn, and a proposed final dividend up 12.5%.
- Product and distribution momentum — >200,000 credit?card users in Poland, partnerships in ~2,700 retailers, digital rollouts and customer growth to 1.729m, with a long?term target of 2.5m customers.
- Strong funding and capital position with total facilities of £750m, funding headroom of £129m, blended funding cost down to 12.2%, and an equity?to?receivables ratio of 51% supporting planned growth.
- Management is increasing investment that will weigh on near?term earnings — an extra £5m p.a. through the P&L for 2–3 years plus CapEx rising to ~£45–50m in 2026–27, which the company says will moderate returns in 2026 before improving later.
- Regulatory and geopolitical risks are material and uncertain — rapid CCD2 transposition could introduce fee/rate caps, tighter affordability rules or “free credit” sanctions, while recent security unrest in Mexico has closed branches and may affect ~10% of the local customer base.
International Personal Finance Trading Up 6.8%
International Personal Finance stock traded up GBX 15.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 250.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,239,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of £548.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 216.41. International Personal Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 124 and a 1 year high of GBX 251.50.
About International Personal Finance
International Personal Finance plc is helping to build a better world through financial inclusion by providing affordable credit products and insurance services to underserved consumers across nine markets. Our 1.7 million customers, who have low to medium incomes and a limited credit history, turn to us to fulfil their plans when it really matters. As a group of people who are often financially excluded, we play a vital role in society by responsibly providing unsecured, affordable credit tailored to meet their personal needs and financial circumstances, as well as a variety of great value home, medical and life insurances to help them and their families.
