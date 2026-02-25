Mikael Hagstrom Sells 496 Shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $60,526.88. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,364.72. This represents a 28.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.43. The company had a trading volume of 235,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.94. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $130.14.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.34. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 110.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1,892.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALV

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.