Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.69 and last traded at $70.4050, with a volume of 1009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.54.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 55,132.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,719,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,644,000 after buying an additional 13,695,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,845,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,768,000 after purchasing an additional 316,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,555 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 564,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 515,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of large-capitalization companies.

