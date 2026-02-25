Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.66 and last traded at $51.5150, with a volume of 7178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 47,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 149.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 65,754 shares during the period.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

