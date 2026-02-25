Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $60.8790, with a volume of 70921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.01.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Blue Bird Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $333.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.74 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 57.60% and a net margin of 8.65%.Blue Bird’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phil Horlock sold 15,381 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $775,510.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,363,911.70. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 7,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $402,313.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,493.93. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,290 shares of company stock worth $1,417,170. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Blue Bird by 10,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) is a leading manufacturer of buses and mass transportation vehicles headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia. The company’s core business encompasses the design, engineering, and production of school buses and activity buses, with a product lineup that includes conventional (Type C) models, transit-style (Type D) models and specialty configurations for special-needs and activity transport. In recent years, Blue Bird has expanded its offerings to include zero-emission electric school buses, reflecting its commitment to advanced propulsion technologies and environmental sustainability.

Established in 1927, Blue Bird has built a legacy of safety and reliability in student transportation.

