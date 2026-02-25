Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 64 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Nikon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.99). Nikon had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nikon Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo?based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

