Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Asahi Kasei Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $23.9782, with a volume of 1357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Asahi Kasei to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Asahi Kasei has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AHKSY

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

About Asahi Kasei

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.43.

(Get Free Report)

Asahi Kasei Corp., headquartered in Tokyo, is a diversified Japanese manufacturer with operations spanning chemicals, homes, health care and electronics. Established in 1931, the company has grown from its origins in ammonia production to become a global supplier of advanced materials and solutions. Its broad product portfolio serves customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas, emphasizing innovation in polymer science, life sciences and residential construction.

Within its material science division, Asahi Kasei produces performance plastics, synthetic fibers and specialty chemicals used in automotive, consumer goods and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.