Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Announces Earnings Results

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $1.28, FiscalAI reports. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 38.01%.The business had revenue of $49.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.62 million.

The company struck an exclusive long-term partnership with Recordati to commercialize VAZKEPA across 59 countries, delivering a $25 million upfront payment and up to $150 million in potential milestones while shifting European promotion and commercialization to Recordati to accelerate launches and scale.

Amarin has materially cut costs from its global restructuring—realizing about half of the estimated in annualized savings by year-end, narrowing Q4 operating losses, generating positive operating cash flow in 2025, and finishing the year with in cash and no debt. In the U.S., VASCEPA retains market leadership and major managed-care exclusives, but Q4 U.S. revenue fell 7% due to lower net selling price and the company expects typical Q1 volume pressure, so near-term U.S. revenue remains sensitive to pricing and exclusivity dynamics.

In the U.S., VASCEPA retains market leadership and major managed-care exclusives, but Q4 U.S. revenue fell 7% due to lower net selling price and the company expects typical Q1 volume pressure, so near-term U.S. revenue remains sensitive to pricing and exclusivity dynamics. Amarin emphasizes a strong clinical evidence base—supporting 45 abstracts/papers in 2025 and recent REDUCE-IT analyses showing ~25% reduction in major cardiovascular events and fewer hospitalizations—using this data to differentiate VASCEPA versus therapies like fibrates and to support global commercialization.

Shares of Amarin stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,891. Amarin has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $20.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $284.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRN. Zacks Research cut shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1,816.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Amarin by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker AMRN. Amarin’s primary mission is to improve cardiovascular outcomes through innovative lipid science and evidence-based therapies.

The company’s flagship product is Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl), a high-purity prescription omega-3 fatty acid approved for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and as an adjunct to statin therapy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

