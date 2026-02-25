Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HD. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $430.00 price objective on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Home Depot from $353.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.37.

NYSE:HD traded down $12.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,212. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $370.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.27 and a 200-day moving average of $380.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

