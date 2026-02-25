iShares U.S. Insurance ETF $IAK Shares Bought by GGM Financials LLC

GGM Financials LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF comprises about 4.8% of GGM Financials LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GGM Financials LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 186.0% in the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 210.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2,772.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IAK opened at $135.02 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $119.23 and a 52-week high of $138.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.80. The company has a market capitalization of $432.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.