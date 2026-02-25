MAI Capital Management Buys 39,343 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,343 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $37,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,785,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,905,000 after acquiring an additional 48,551 shares during the last quarter. Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

