MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $149,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $317,795,000. Gridiron Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9,558.7% in the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 305,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 302,438 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 633,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,993,000 after purchasing an additional 267,800 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 484,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,651,000 after buying an additional 240,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 564,003.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 186,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,953,000 after buying an additional 186,121 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.9%

MDY stock opened at $653.22 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $662.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $632.70 and a 200 day moving average of $608.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

