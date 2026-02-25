St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 99.90 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. St. James’s Place had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

Here are the key takeaways from St. James’ Place’s conference call:

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Underlying cash result of £462m (up 3% y/y, 4% ahead of consensus) and underlying cash EPS of 87p (up 6%), with £313m returned to shareholders in 2025 and the payout ratio raised to 70% from 2026 (at least 40% via ordinary dividends).

Underlying cash result of (up 3% y/y, 4% ahead of consensus) and underlying cash EPS of 87p (up 6%), with £313m returned to shareholders in 2025 and the payout ratio raised to (at least 40% via ordinary dividends). Strategic execution: the simple comparable charging model was implemented smoothly, Polaris Multi-Index launched and reached over £1bn FUM within two months, and the group released a further £25m of provisions (total releases £109.5m) with the historic service evidence review on track to finish in 2026.

Strategic execution: the simple comparable charging model was implemented smoothly, launched and reached over £1bn FUM within two months, and the group released a further £25m of provisions (total releases £109.5m) with the historic service evidence review on track to finish in 2026. Cost and efficiency progress: the new organisational design is in place and the company remains on track to remove around £100m per annum from its addressable cost base by 2027, supporting medium?term margin improvement despite controllable cost growth in 2026.

Cost and efficiency progress: the new organisational design is in place and the company remains on track to remove around from its addressable cost base by 2027, supporting medium?term margin improvement despite controllable cost growth in 2026. Technology and advisor strategy: SJP is rolling out AI-enabled advisor tools (advice assistant, rules engine, meeting summarisation, ChatSJP) to improve productivity, while advisor numbers fell modestly in H2 2025 but overall productivity improved and over one-third of new clients are under 40.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of STJ stock traded up GBX 79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,338.50. 31,760,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,353,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,413.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,342.37. The company has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 741.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,575.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on STJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,475 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,790 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,725 to GBX 1,726 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,645.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STJ

St. James’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.