Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Posts Earnings Results

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Fresenius SE & Co. had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Fresenius SE & Co. Stock Performance

FSNUY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,765. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. Fresenius SE & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $33.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FSNUY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Fresenius SE & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a global healthcare group headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany. Founded in 1912 by Eduard Fresenius, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient medical care. Trading on major European exchanges and available over the counter in the U.S. as FSNUY, Fresenius SE & Co brings together a portfolio of specialized healthcare businesses under one corporate umbrella.

The company operates through four main business segments.

