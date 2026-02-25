Christopher(Chris ) Shepherd Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Nickel Industries (ASX:NIC) Stock

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher(Chris ) Shepherd acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of A$985,000.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91.

About Nickel Industries

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining, nickel pig iron, cobalt, and nickel matte production activities. It is also involved in the production of mixed hydroxide precipitate for use in the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as Nickel Mines Limited and changed its name to Nickel Industries Limited in June 2022. Nickel Industries Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

