Christopher(Chris ) Shepherd Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Nickel Industries (ASX:NIC) Stock

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher(Chris ) Shepherd acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of A$985,000.00.
Nickel Industries Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91.
About Nickel Industries
