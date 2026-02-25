Compound (COMP) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $18.33 or 0.00027668 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $182.66 million and approximately $49.59 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00027719 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011774 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,822.22 or 0.42870486 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,860 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,964,858.05299528 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 18.03581599 USD and is up 5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 626 active market(s) with $48,628,554.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.