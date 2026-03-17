Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires Shares of 25,060 Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,273,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,280,000 after purchasing an additional 56,225 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,266,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,632,000 after buying an additional 42,454 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,374,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,203,000 after buying an additional 368,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,657,000 after buying an additional 77,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,809,000 after acquiring an additional 134,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

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Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $311,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,789.64. This represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $176,758.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,039.54. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 56,945 shares of company stock worth $3,204,569 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $63.00 target price on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

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Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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