BHP Group (LON:BHP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,830 and last traded at GBX 2,818.84, with a volume of 389338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,792.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,100.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,477.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,215.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.70.

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle. We aim to do this through owning a portfolio of world class assets with exposure to highly attractive commodities that benefit from the mega-trends playing out in the world around us, by operating them exceptionally well, by maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and through being industry leaders in sustainability and the creation of social value.

We are a global business with over 9,000 suppliers around the world, many of which are small to medium-sized businesses that are local to our assets.

