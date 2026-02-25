Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 and last traded at GBX 2.20. Approximately 1,604,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,761,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.85. The firm has a market cap of £99.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of -0.03.

About Aminex

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania. Aminex PLC was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

