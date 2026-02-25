SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB Shares Purchased by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.