Synapse (SYN) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Synapse (SYN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Synapse has a total market cap of $8.70 million and $3.60 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 28th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 200,806,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

