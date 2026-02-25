GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $483,000 Stock Position in BlackSky Technology Inc. $BKSY

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,217 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of BlackSky Technology worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKSY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth $1,049,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 128.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 480,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 269,700 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its position in BlackSky Technology by 220.8% during the third quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 362,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 249,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,310,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackSky Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:BKSY opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $709.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

