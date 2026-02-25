GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,754 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 748,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,352,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,449,000 after buying an additional 1,278,110 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,431,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 1,339,138 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 58.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 269,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,256 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

NYSE CDE opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.21. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $674.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.70 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CDE. Cormark cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price objective on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

Featured Stories

