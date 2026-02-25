Site Centers (SITC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Site Centers to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $22.3870 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.
Site Centers Stock Performance
Shares of SITC opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Site Centers has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $343.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.
Site Centers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Site Centers
Analyst Ratings Changes
SITC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Site Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Site Centers in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Site Centers in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.
About Site Centers
Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company’s portfolio comprises open-air retail properties that primarily serve daily needs tenants and national retailers. By concentrating on neighborhood and community shopping centers, Site Centers aims to provide stable occupancy levels and resilient income streams driven by essential services such as supermarkets, pharmacies and convenient dining options.
Originally known as DDR Corp., the company rebranded as Site Centers in 2021 to emphasize its strategic focus on high-quality retail assets and long-term value creation.
