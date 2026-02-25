GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 12,738 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,738 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,260,635,000 after purchasing an additional 290,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,667,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,547,014,000 after buying an additional 420,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,713,603,000. Amundi increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,451,000 after buying an additional 3,186,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,168,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,460,212,000 after acquiring an additional 74,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting QUALCOMM
Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded Qualcomm, citing traction from its data?center strategy (AI server chips and related software/partnerships) which improves revenue diversification beyond mobile. Qualcomm’s data center strategy prompts upgrade by Wells Fargo
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have been lifting valuations and highlighting expanding AI and automotive ambitions — investors view this as a rationale for higher forward multiples if Qualcomm converts design wins into server and auto revenue. A Look At Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation After Analyst Upgrades And Expanding AI And Automotive Ambitions
- Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm and Tata Electronics agreed to manufacture automotive modules in India, establishing local OSAT capacity for automotive modules — this expands Qualcomm’s automotive supply chain and addresses customers’ regional sourcing needs. Qualcomm Tata Deal Puts India At Center Of Auto Chip Growth Qualcomm–Tata tie-up for automotive module manufacturing
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore notes Broadcom leads the ASIC market but says Marvell and Qualcomm are catching up — a sign analysts see improving competitive positioning for Qualcomm in infrastructure silicon. Broadcom is ‘best-in-class’ in ASIC market, but Marvell, Qualcomm catching up: Evercore
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary notes Qualcomm has underperformed the Dow over the past year, tempering the move; analysts remain moderately bullish but the stock faces near?term valuation and execution scrutiny. Is QUALCOMM Stock Underperforming the Dow?
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons with peers (Broadcom, Marvell, etc.) are prompting debate in coverage about whether Qualcomm is the best value or a laggard — useful background but not an immediate catalyst. Qualcomm Vs. Peers: Is It Still The Smart Play?
- Negative Sentiment: “Urgent dividend alert” headlines have appeared, raising investor attention to dividend timing or sustainability questions — this has created short?term caution among income?focused holders. Qualcomm issues urgent dividend alert for chip investors | QCOM Qualcomm issues urgent dividend alert for chip investors
QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.1%
Shares of QCOM opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.81 and its 200 day moving average is $164.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.22.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.48.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.
The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.
