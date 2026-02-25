OmniAb (OABIW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABIW – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0880) per share and revenue of $9.0030 million for the quarter.

OmniAb Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:OABIW opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. OmniAb has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and optimization of therapeutic antibodies. The company leverages a broad suite of proprietary platform technologies designed to accelerate antibody generation, characterization, and engineering. By integrating advanced immunization methods with high?throughput screening and bioinformatics, OmniAb aims to streamline the development of next?generation biologics across a range of disease areas.

At the core of OmniAb’s offering are its transgenic animal platforms, which have been engineered to produce fully human antibodies, and its complementary in vitro display and single?cell screening capabilities.

