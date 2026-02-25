AIB Group (AIBRF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect AIB Group to post earnings of $0.4628 per share and revenue of $2.6199 billion for the quarter.

AIB Group Trading Up 1.5%

AIBRF stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $11.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AIBRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AIB Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc is a leading commercial bank headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to personal, business, and corporate customers. Tracing its modern roots to the 1966 merger of three Irish banks—Allied Irish Banks, Provincial Bank of Ireland and Royal Bank of Ireland—AIB has evolved into one of Ireland’s “Big Four” banks. Its shares trade on the Irish Stock Exchange and, in the United States, in the form of American Depositary Receipts under the ticker AIBRF on the OTC Markets.

The bank’s core business activities include retail and private banking, corporate and institutional banking, and treasury services.

