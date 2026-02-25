JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Stantec Inc. $STN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Stantec worth $63,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 410,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after buying an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 281,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,379,000 after acquiring an additional 31,383 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 94.2% during the second quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Stantec by 144.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 64.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,494,000 after acquiring an additional 161,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average is $102.66.

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm’s service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

