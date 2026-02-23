Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Shares Down 8.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) traded down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.07 and last traded at GBX 1.07. 500,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 851,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.17.

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.05.

About Roquefort Therapeutics

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

