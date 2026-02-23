Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Stock Holdings Lessened by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,190 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,306,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,326,000 after purchasing an additional 419,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,356,000 after purchasing an additional 95,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $809,491,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,629,000 after buying an additional 250,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis by 113.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,671,000 after buying an additional 1,995,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 1.1%

Zoetis stock opened at $128.73 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $177.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.