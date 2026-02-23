Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Holdings Decreased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Leidos by 20.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares during the period. LBP AM SA raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 63,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after buying an additional 116,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,353.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 165,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after buying an additional 153,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $576,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,500.75. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

Leidos Stock Down 1.6%

Leidos stock opened at $173.48 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $205.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.