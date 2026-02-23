Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

Voya Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $74.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc (NYSE: VOYA) is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya’s operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya’s core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.