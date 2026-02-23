Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $328.98 Million Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Transdigm Group accounts for about 6.0% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $328,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 149.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 12,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,339.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,349.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,334.82. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total value of $5,576,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,712. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 11,075 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.49, for a total value of $15,886,976.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,702,569.42. This trade represents a 57.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 228,658 shares of company stock worth $313,263,459 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. KeyCorp downgraded Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,584.44.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

