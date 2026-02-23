Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 7.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised near?term and near?term?cyclical outlooks — including Q3 2026 (from $5.85 to $6.20), Q1 2027 (from $6.08 to $6.34), Q2 2026 (from $6.39 to $6.54), Q2 2027 (from $7.39 to $7.54), Q3 2027 (from $6.85 to $7.90) and lifted FY2026 and FY2028 estimates — these upward tweaks support expectations for stronger earnings in the coming quarters and likely helped the stock.

Management succession: Chubb promoted Scott Henck to Group Chief Actuary with internal succession for North America actuarial leadership, a smooth transition that reduces execution risk on reserving and pricing.

Zacks sharply cut its Q4 2027 EPS view (from $7.60 to $5.46) — a sizeable downward revision that may signal one?off headwinds, reserve pressure or modeling changes; this large cut is the main negative driver and could weigh on sentiment.

Zacks sharply cut its Q4 2027 EPS view (from $7.60 to $5.46) — a sizeable downward revision that may signal one?off headwinds, reserve pressure or modeling changes; this large cut is the main negative driver and could weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Other downward moves: Zacks trimmed Q4 2026 (to $6.91 from $7.07), cut Q1 2026 (to $6.25 from $6.40) and lowered FY2027 (to $27.24 from $27.92) — these reductions temper the otherwise constructive near?term revisions and add uncertainty to the medium?term outlook.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $317.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.81.

CB stock opened at $331.27 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $335.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

