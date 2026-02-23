Vulcan Value Partners LLC Increases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,464 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises approximately 2.5% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $135,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 331.6% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 110.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 66.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Mizuho set a $413.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $332.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $342.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.37 and a 200-day moving average of $334.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $458.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

