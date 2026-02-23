Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Holdings Boosted by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,479 shares during the quarter. Everest Group makes up approximately 9.0% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $496,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EG. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Everest Group by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 86.4% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $342.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.36. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $370.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.36 by ($0.10). Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($18.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

EG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Everest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Everest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.21.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

