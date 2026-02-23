Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Stock Position Trimmed by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,857 shares during the period. Littelfuse makes up 0.9% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $51,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,721,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 876.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 175,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,925,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,617,000 after buying an additional 122,392 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,569,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 89.7% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after buying an additional 59,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.9%

LFUS opened at $370.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.04. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $372.00. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is -103.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total transaction of $1,156,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,948.56. This trade represents a 35.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 16,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $5,476,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,222.75. This trade represents a 37.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 60,703 shares of company stock worth $19,034,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Featured Articles

