Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.640-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.0 million-$590.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.1 million.

LINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities set a $33.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $28.00 price target on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

LINC stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.28 million, a PE ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 13,866 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $307,547.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,574.14. The trade was a 35.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 277.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

