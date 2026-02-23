Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $390.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.57.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $223.44 on Monday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $216.01 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 98.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $201,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

