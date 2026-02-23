Trajan Wealth LLC Has $18.96 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,099,644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,385,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,035,000 after acquiring an additional 294,673 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

In other news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,260 shares of company stock valued at $54,256,985. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $160.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.02 and its 200-day moving average is $150.68. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $179.99. The company has a market capitalization of $373.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

